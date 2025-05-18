Three held for vehicle theft in Noida, one injured in police encounter

Noida, May 18 (PTI) Three men involved in vehicle theft were arrested by Sector 39 police here, with one of the accused sustaining a bullet injury during an encounter, officials said on Sunday.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Kumar Shukla said the arrests were made during a checking operation near the Som Bazar cut when three suspects on a scooty were signalled to stop.

They opened fire on the police team and fled towards the forest area in Sector 43. In retaliatory firing by police, an accused Nadeem, from Delhi, was injured in the leg, the officer said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, Shukla said, adding that a country-made pistol, an empty cartridge and a scooty were recovered from the spot.

According to officials, on May 15, valuables including Rs 4,000 in cash, an Aadhaar card and other items were stolen from an SUV parked outside a residence in Sector 36 by breaking the car's window.

During the probe, police recovered Rs 2,000 in cash, the Aadhaar card and other stolen articles, an officer from Sector 39 police station said.

The other two accused -- Akash alias Tomato and Ashish -- residents of Delhi, were later arrested during a combing operation, police added.

Several cases of theft and robbery are registered against Nadeem. Further investigation is underway, police said.