Three held for vehicle theft racket, linked to Gogi gang uncovered

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three members of the Gogi gang involved in autolifting and supplying stolen vehicles to the gang members, a police officer said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off -- Kuldeep (45), Gurmeet (35), and Jasbeer (39) -- residents of Alipur in Delhi, were arrested near the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant on Friday, he said.

Two stolen cars along with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused, the officer said.

According to the police, the gang members were attempting to sell the stolen vehicles when they were intercepted.

Kuldeep, the alleged kingpin, has a criminal record with 20 cases in Delhi-NCR. His brother Jasbeer and accomplice Gurmeet are also implicated in several offenses, the police officer said.

The officer said that a police team received information about the accused and laid a trap near Wazirabad Road.

The trio was intercepted in a white Hyundai Venue car, which was reported stolen from Wazirabad a day prior, he said.

During interrogation, Kuldeep revealed that he carried a firearm for protection during thefts and it was procured from an associate in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Police said that the accused targeted vehicles during the night using advanced communication methods like encrypted applications to avoid detection.

After stealing the cars, they checked for GPS devices, and sold the vehicles to scrappers. The cars were then modified with engine and chassis numbers altered to conceal their identities, they said.

Sharing the profile of the accused, police said that Kuldeep recently got out on bail and returned to crime to fund his daughter's wedding while Jasbeer is a carpenter, and Gurmeet, a driver. PTI BM OZ OZ