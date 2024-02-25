Three held for vehicle thefts in Mumbai; 10 stolen motorcycles recovered

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested three persons involved in vehicle thefts and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the police recently apprehended the two accused from the western suburb of Borivali, while the third man was nabbed on February 22, he said.

The accused, Milind Manohar Sawant (29), Yash Deepak Kothari (24) and Arvind Rajan Gadkari (28), have multiple cases to their names, the official said.

The accused allegedly stole two-wheelers and used fake number plates on them, he said.

The police have recovered 10 stolen motorcycles, worth Rs 5.3 lakh, from the accused, who are booked under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI ZA ARU