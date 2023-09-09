Nagpur, Sep 9 (PTI) Three men from Rajasthan have been arrested for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account in the name of the Nagpur police commissioner and duping a man of Rs 24,000, police said on Saturday.

A team from the Nagpur police on Friday apprehended the accused from Alwar district of Rajasthan and brought them to the city, an official said.

According to the police, the accused created a fake account in the name of Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Facebook and sent the complainant a friend request.

The accused posed as a CRPF officer and initiated a chat with the complainant, during which they offered to sell him household appliances at subsidised prices, the official said.

The complainant agreed to buy the appliances for Rs 24,000 and transferred the amount to the accused. The appliances, however, were never delivered and the accused could not be contacted, he said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act was registered, the official said.

Following the arrest, the police have frozen Rs 1.23 lakh in the trio's bank account, and seized four mobile phones and bearer cheques, he said.

The accused have been identified as Surendra Pritam Singh (28), Taufik Khan Fateh Nasib Khan (25) and Sampatram Shribansilal Prajapati (33), all residents of Alwar, the official said. PTI COR ARU