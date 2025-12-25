Three held in burglary case in South Delhi's Saket, stolen jewellery recovered

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a senior citizen's house in south Delhi's Saket, with police recovering gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 21 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Shivam Sonkar alias Sibu (25) and Akash Sharma (32), both residents of Jahangirpuri, and a 28-year-old woman, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, they said.

The burglary took place on October 31 at a flat in Saket when the senior citizen was away from home. Unknown persons allegedly broke open a window, entered the house and decamped with gold and diamond jewellery, wristwatches, perfumes and other valuables, a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and police analysed CCTV footage from the area, examined technical data and developed local intelligence.

"One suspect was noticed near the complainant's house in CCTV footage. After sustained surveillance and enquiries, he was identified as Shivam Sonkar alias Sibu," the officer said.

Based on technical surveillance, the accused was traced and apprehended on December 16. During interrogation, he disclosed the involvement of his associate Akash Sharma, who was subsequently arrested, police said.

Further questioning revealed that the stolen jewellery had been concealed at a rented premises in Amritsar, Punjab.

Police conducted raids at Amritsar and recovered the stolen gold jewellery, a wristwatch and a bottle of perfume. A gold chain that had been mortgaged at a finance company in Amritsar was also recovered, police said.

During the investigation, a woman, suspected to be the receiver of the stolen property and a relative of the accused, was also arrested, he added.

Police said the total recovered gold jewellery weighs about 131.41 grams and includes bangles, chains, a mangalsutra, a pendant and a pair of diamond-studded earrings.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the accused in other burglary cases, police said. PTI SSJ HIG HIG