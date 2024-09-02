Three held in connection with Pune ex-corporator's murder

Pune, Sep 2 (PTI) Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of former Pune Municipal Corporation corporator, Vanraj Andekar, who was allegedly shot at and attacked with sharp weapons the previous day, police said on Monday.

Police suspect a relative of Andekar, who was in his late 30s, orchestrated the attack over an ongoing dispute.

Andekar was associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (undivided) before the Pune civic body was brought under state administrator.

A group of eight to nine people came on motorcycles and attacked Andekar in Nana Peth area at around 9:30 PM on Sunday. Some rounds were allegedly fired at Andekar. He was also attacked with sharp weapons on his neck and head, an officer said.

Two suspects were nabbed by the local police and another by the crime branch, said Additional Commissioner of Police, Pravin Patil.

"Witnesses claim some shots were fired but Andekar succumbed to injuries inflicted on his head and neck by sharp weapons. An empty cartridge was found in the deceased's clothing," Patil added.

Family members of Andekar lodged an FIR suspecting the role of a relative behind the attack.

"They have named nine individuals and five others in the FIR," Patil said, adding that family members of the deceased suspect the role of a relative in orchestrating the attack owing to an ongoing dispute.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SPK NSK