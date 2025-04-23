Three held in Delhi for robbing cabbie

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Three youths have been arrested for attacking and robbing a cab driver in north Delhi’s Burari Chowk, police said on Wednesday.

At around 3 am on April 21, cab driver Nukul was waiting for a passenger when three youths on a motorcycle accosted him and attempted to snatch his mobile phone, they said.

When Nakul resisted, one of them attacked him with a knife, injuring his hand. They then fled with the cab driver’s phone, they said.

"Nukul chased them in his car and managed to knock the bike down near Burari bypass," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia in a statement said.

One of the robbers, Vikas (18) was caught at the spot while the other two escaped, leaving the motorcycle behind, he said.

The police said a probe was launched after registering a case. Subsequently, Krishna (20) and Avinash (18) were arrested from Jahangirpuri. The stolen mobile phone along with the knife used in the robbery were recovered from them.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted they committed the robbery to arrange money for expensive gifts for their girlfriends. They confessed to targeting passersby in areas like Shalimar Bagh to sell stolen goods," the DCP said. PTI BM NB