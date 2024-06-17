Three held in Gurugram for carrying construction waste in tractors without permission

Gurugram, Jun 17 (PTI) Police have arrested three drivers of tractor-trolleys for allegedly illegally carrying construction and demolition waste without any permission after they were caught by a team of the municipal body here, officials said on Monday.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 37 police station and police impounded the tractor-trolleys, the police said.

The arrested drivers Devender and Bhagwan Das, natives of Uttar Pradesh, and Rohtash, resident of Moolthan village in Nuh district, were let off on bail after they joined the investigation, they added.

According to the complaint, filed by assistant engineer Krishan Kumar, his team was on a field visit to ensure that construction and demolition waste was not carried and dumped illegally.

During the inspection, the team caught three tractor-trolleys filled with debris near Khandsa Chowk. The police were informed after which they arrested the drivers and impounded their vehicles, he added.

"As per rules, C&D waste has to be dumped at the Basai plant established by MCG. On checking, we have not found any permission with the drivers", the complainant said.

As per the complaint, an FIR was registered against the drivers under sections 269 (endangering the life of others by spreading a contagious disease negligently), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act on Sunday, the police said.

"The arrested drivers were let off on bail after they joined the investigation but the vehicles have been impounded. A further probe is underway," said a spokesperson of Gurugram police.