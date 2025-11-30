Three held in Hyderabad for 'digital arrest'

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Three persons allegedly involved in 'digital arrest' fraud cases were arrested here, police said on Sunday.

City cyber crime police arrested a 24-year-old student and two businessmen in their mid-40s for their alleged role in the scam, a police release said.

The accused were linked to five cases across India, including two in Telangana, the release added, noting that the prime accused is still absconding.

The arrests followed a complaint from a 71-year-old man who said he was cheated by cyber fraudsters posing as CBI officials.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case and apprehended the three suspects.

The complainant stated that he received a phone call from the fraudsters, who claimed that a bank account opened using his Aadhaar was linked to a criminal case.

They later conducted a video call during which they showed him an ATM card in his name and sent a fake FIR purportedly from the Delhi Crime Branch. They then demanded money to "clear the issue".

Believing the fraudsters, the man deposited Rs 1,92,50,070 into multiple bank accounts between November 7 and 14, police said.

He later approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police.

In a public advisory, police warned that law enforcement and government agencies—including the police, CBI, ED, and customs—will never ask individuals to pay fines, security deposits, or transfer money via phone, UPI, cryptocurrency, or gift cards "to avoid arrest".

'Digital arrest' is not a real or legal concept under Indian law, police said, adding that arrests are never conducted over video calls. PTI VVK SSK