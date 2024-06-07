Three held in Indore for operating betting racket during US-Pak T20 World Cup match

Indore, Jun 7 (PTI) Three persons of an interstate gang were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly operating a betting racket during the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and the United States of America, a police official said on Friday.

The game, which saw a massive upset with the newcomers US defeating seasoned Pakistan, was played on Thursday night, he added.

"Shubham Sen (23), Vivek Paswan (23) and Sachin Chaurasia (27) were arrested from a flat in a multi-storey building on Bholaram Ustad Marg. They were found with several lakh rupees which were part of the online betting racket. We also seized two laptops and 11 mobile phones," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Meena said.

"They were sending online links to their customers through Whatsapp to book bets during World Cup matches. These people are associated with a interstate gang based in Chhatarpur and claim to work on a monthly salary. A detailed probe is underway," Meena said.

As per police, accused Paswan, who hails from Bihar, has claimed he appeared for the state public service commission there two times unsuccessfully.