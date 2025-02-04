Three held in Jharkhand for raping 3 in separate incidents

Jamshedpur/Chatra (Jharkhand), Feb 4 (PTI) The police arrested three persons on the charge of raping two minors and a woman in two districts of Jharkhand, officers said.

A 20-year-old woman was raped in Chatra district on Monday night while she was returning home after attending a cultural programme organised on the occasion of Saraswati puja. A 16-year-old girl was also raped at her home in the same district on Sunday.

Police said that a middle-aged man raped a three-year-old girl near her home in East Singhbhum district's Jamshedpur on Sunday.

Three persons allegedly involved in these cases were arrested on Tuesday.

Two of the accused in the Chatra district cases were forwarded to judicial custody, police said. PTI COR BS NN