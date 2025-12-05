Three held in MP for blackbuck poaching

Raisen (MP), Dec 5 (PTI) Forest authorities arrested three men on Friday in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly poaching a blackbuck, an official said.

The carcass of the blackbuck, its skin, a rifle, live rounds, two cars, and some tools were recovered from the accused trio, he said.

Senior forest department official Manish Singh Thakur said the authorities received information about the poaching of a blackbuck in Berkhedi village near Begamganj-Rahatgarh, located on the border of Sagar district, on Thursday night.

"Based on this tip-off, two cars were stopped and searched around 4 am on Friday," he said.

A rifle, 17 live bullets, three used ones, a knife, an axe, were recovered along with the two vehicles and teak wood kept inside them, Thakur said.

The accused were identified as Wasim Khan (35), a resident of Vidisha, and Omkar Adivasi (40) and Raju Adivasi (35), both residents of Sagar, he added.

According to him, after being interrogated in custody, the accused admitted to hunting the deer.

A case was registered under various sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act and the Forest (Conservation) Act, he said, adding that the trio was produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody. PTI COR MAS NP