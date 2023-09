Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) The Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell arrested three persons allegedly with 4.773 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1.43 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The three persons were held from Wadala West and Sewri by the Bandra unit of the ANC on a specific tip off, he said.

"The charas was smuggled from another state for distribution here. Probe into the details of this peddling network is underway," he added. PTI DC BNM BNM