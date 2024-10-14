Three held in Nashik with mephedrone worth Rs 4.97 lakh

Nashik, Oct 14 (PTI) Two men and a woman were arrested in Maharashtra's Nashik city allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 4.97 lakh, a police official said on Monday.

Faisal alias Dadhi Shafi Sheikh (26), Shiban Shafi Sheikh (25) and Heena Shiban Sheikh (29) were held on Sunday when they came in a car to sell the contraband, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Mitke said.

"We recovered 99.5 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 4.97 lakh. Arrested accused Shiban Sheikh is a history-sheeter. He is also named in a murder case. The three were charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Probe is underway to unravel the peddling network they are part of," Mitke said. PTI COR BNM