Three held in Navi Mumbai with 'hydro ganja' worth Rs 12.91 cr

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested allegedly with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 12.91 crore, Navi Mumbai police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid near CIDCO Exhibition Centre and Rajasthan Bhavan close to Vashi railway station on February 26, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane told reporters.

"The police team intercepted a car at 5am that day and found 12.910 kilograms of hydro ganja worth Rs 12.91 crore concealed in a trolley bag. We arrested Shyam Shivkumar Vanvani (45) from Ulhasnagar, as well as Sandeep Dilip Patil (35) and Aniket Sunil Telangi (27), both from Parvati in Pune," the DCP said.

'Hydro ganja' is a term used for cannabis grown using hydroponics, a soil-free method of cultivation using nutrient-rich water solutions.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Vashi police station and further probe to unravel the complete peddling network is underway, Dahane said. PTI COR BNM