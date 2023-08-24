Three held in Palghar for house breaking thefts; six cases in Maharashtra and Telangana solved, says cops

Palghar, Aug 24 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in Palghar for alleged involvement in house breaking thefts (HBTs), a police official said on Thursday.

They had broken into a house in Dhaniv Baug in Nalasopara in the intervening night of August 6 and 7 and had stolen jewellery worth Rs 60,500, the official said.

"A team of Crime Branch Unit III arrested Qayoom Sheikh, Lala Azar Sheikh and Marippa Gajdane, all in the 19-20 age group. They are named in at least 10 HBT cases in police stations in the jurisdiction of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar," he said.

"Six crimes committed by them in Pelhar, Valiv police station limits here and Chitupali in Telangana have been solved. Pelhar police is probing further," the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM