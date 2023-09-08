Three held in Palghar for mob attack in which one person died, two others were injured

Palghar, Sep 8 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Palghar in Maharashtra for alleged involvement in a mob attack in which one man was killed and two others were injured, a police official said on Friday.

On August 30, a mob in Umroli beat up Ramesh Bhandari and brothers Prashnat Mishra and Chandan Mishra mistaking them for thieves, the official said.

"Bhandari died on September 6. Based on the complaint of the Mishra siblings, we arrested three persons identified as Vinod Patil, raful Gharat and Kunal Raut," he said.

The three have been remanded in police custody till September 11 and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM