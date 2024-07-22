Three held in Pune for kidnapping garment trader from south Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Three persons were arrested from Pune for allegedly kidnapping a businessman from Chira Bazar in south Mumbai, a police official said, adding the crime was solved in 12 hours.

On Sunday afternoon, four persons forced garment trader Hemant Kumar Rawal into a car and fled, the LT Marg police station official said.

"Rawal's friend, who saw the incident, alerted the police control room, after which a kidnapping case was registered. A team rushed to the spot. CCTV footage of the area was checked and the car was intercepted in Kondhwa area in Pune. Three persons were arrested and the businessman was rescued," he said.

"Our probe has found Rawal, hailing from Gujarat, had taken Rs 25 lakh from the accused but was allegedly delaying in repaying the amount over the last three years. This led to the kidnapping. The role of three more persons has come up in the case and efforts are on to nab them," he added. PTI DC BNM