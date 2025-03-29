Three held in south Mumbai with banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 22.55 lakh

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in south Mumbai for allegedly trading in banned e-cigarettes, a police official said on Saturday.

E-cigarettes worth Rs 22.55 lakh were seized in a raid carried out at an establishment in Bara Imam Road in Do Taki area, the JJ Marg police station official said.

"We arrested Nasir Hussain Khan (52), Farhan Ismail Mansoori (32) and Kazim Kamran Khan (25) under Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA)," he said.

The Act of 2019 bans the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes due to their harmful effects and potential to initiate youth into tobacco use. PTI ZA BNM