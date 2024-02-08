Three held in UP's Ghaziabad for ATM card fraud

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly running an ATM card fraud racket and duping people of crores of rupees, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to target people who faced difficulty in withdrawing money using ATM cards, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber crime) Sachchidanand said.

The police recovered 92 debit cards, a swipe machine and Rs 52,000 cash from the accused, the officer added.

The trio -- Gagan (38), Sonu (28), and Devendra (29) -- were booked in over 40 cases at different police stations of Delhi NCR for duping money using ATM cards, he added. PTI COR CDN RPA