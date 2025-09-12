Three held in Vasai with heroin worth Rs 8 cr

Palghar, Sep 12 (PTI) Three persons were arrested allegedly with 2 kilograms of heroin worth more than Rs 8 crore in Vasai East in Palghar district, a police official said on Friday.

The operation to bust this racket took place late Thursday night in Fadarwadi, MBVV Crime Branch unit III senior inspector Shahuraj Ranware said.

"Acting on a tip off, we stopped a car and arrested Samundar Singh Rup Singh Deora (49), Yuvraj Singh Bhawanisingh Rathod (28) and Takatsingh Karansingh Rajput (38). A search of their bags led to recovery of 2.11 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 8.04 crore. Deora is from Sirohi in Rajastha, while Rathod and Rajput hail from Jodhpur," the official said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Waliv police station., Ranware said.

Further probe into the peddling network was underway. PTI COR BNM