Three held in Vasai with mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh

Palghar, Sep 15 (PTI) Three persons were held allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh in Vasai in Palghar district, a police official said on Monday.

Shahbaz Hamid Shaikh (22) of Nalasopara as well as Yogesh Raju Rathod (22) and Jaffar Asif Sheikh (22), both from Bandra in Mumbai, were held on September 13, MBVV Crime Branch unit 11 (Vasai) senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

"They were held on a tip off from Central Park Maidan in Tulin. We seized 250 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh. They have been under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the peddling network is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM