Three held, minor boy detained for stealing laptops, mobile phones; items worth Rs 35 lakh seized

Nashik, Sep 28 (PTI) Three persons were arrested and a minor boy detained for allegedly carrying out laptop and mobile phone thefts in Nashik, a police official said on Sunday.

While probing the theft of two laptops from a shop in Satpur, police got a tip off about Ramu Balraj (40) and Satyavel Srinivasu (36), both residents of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, the official said.

They were held by Crime Branch Unit 1, he added.

"The two stolen laptops were recovered from them. Based on the questioning of the two, their associate Anand Nityanand was arrested and a minor boy detained. We have confiscated six laptops, 53 mobile phones and other items cumulatively worth Rs 35 lakh from the gang. These had been stolen from different places," the official said.

Their arrest has also solved six cases of mobile phone and laptop thefts registered in Satpur, Sarkarwada and Panchavati police stations, the official added. PTI COR BNM