Three held over suicide of sexually abused teen in Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Sep 5 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district have arrested three persons over the suicide of a teenager who was allegedly sexually abused by one of them, police said on Thursday.

The 17-year-old girl had spent the night with a 19-year-old man in a lodge in Ballarpur town on Monday.

The next morning, when her family demanded to know where and with whom she had spent the night, she allegedly told them that the young man had sexually assaulted her.

Acting on a complaint by her family, police arrested the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, the girl hanged herself in her home on Wednesday.

Following her death, police on Thursday arrested the owner and manager of the lodge for allowing the minor to access the premises, said the official from Ballapur police station. PTI COR NR