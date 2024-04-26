Three held, pistol seized

Berhampur (Odisha), Apr 26 (PTI) Police arrested three persons and seized a pistol and ammunition from their possession here, an officer said on Friday.

Advertisment

A 9-mm pistol loaded with two rounds of live ammunition, an iron sword, and two mobile handsets were seized from their possession, the officer said.

The trio was involved in various criminal cases previously, said SP (Berhampur) Sarthak Sarangi.

Acting on a tip-off police raided the Haladiapadar area on Thursday night while they were preparing for a major crime in the area and arrested the trio, he said. PTI COR AAM AAM RG