Three held under MPDA, jailed for year in Latur

Latur, Nov 14 (PTI) Three persons were charged under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act in Latur amid the assembly poll campaign.

A police official identified the three as Rameshwar alias Papya Suryakant Bajgude (21), Javed Sharafuddin Mulla (40) and Karan Pandurang Pawar (23), adding they are history-sheeters.

"The three were sent to jail for a year. Such action is being taken to ensure smooth conduct of polls scheduled for November 20," he added.

MPDA enables authorities to detain repeat offenders, gangsters, bootleggers, drug offenders, and other individuals threatening public order. PTI COR BNM