Three held with banned tobacco products worth Rs 1.65 lakh in Bhayander

Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) Three persons, including the delivery man of an e-commerce giant, were arrested for allegedly possessing banned tobacco products worth Rs 1.65 lakh, an MBVV police station official said on Saturday.

"On June 25 night, the three were found moving around suspiciously with bags in Balaji Nagar. When these were checked, we found tobacco products. Sunny Chourasia, Satish Gupta and Anil Chourasia were arrested. One of them is delivery man of an e-commerce firm," senior inspector Suryakant Naikwadi of Bhayander police station said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) as well as FDA rules, he said. PTI COR BNM