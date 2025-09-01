Three held with country-made weapons at Kalyan railway station

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for alleged possession of illegal firearms at Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Thane city police received a tip-off about a group of individuals arriving at Kalyan railway station for an arms deal in the early hours of August 30.

The team laid a trap in and around the railway premises, and intercepted the accused, Akshay Nathni Sahani (20), Bintu Dhaaramveersingh Gour (26), and Akash Durgaprasad Varma (23), senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi said.

He said the police have seized four country-made weapons and eight cartridges, worth Rs 1.82 lakh, from the trio.

An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said. PTI COR ARU