Three held with fake currency notes

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested here for alleged printing and circulating of fake Indian currency, and fake notes with a face value of Rs one lakh have been seized from them, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

As many as 200 notes of Rs 500 denomination were recovered, said an official.

The fake notes were printed in neighbouring Palghar district and brought to the city to circulate in Byculla markets, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap in the early hours of Thursday and nabbed Umaran Balbale (48), resident of Mumbra, Thane; Yashin Shaikh (42) and Bhim Badela (45), both from Byculla.

Advertisment

Balbale used to bring the notes to Mumbai, the official said.

Khalil Ansari (49), a resident of Wada in Palghar district, had allegedly printed the seized currency notes, he said.

Further probe is underway. PTI DC KRK