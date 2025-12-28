Three held with fake gold biscuits in Assam

Rangia (Assam), Dec 28 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with over one kg of fake gold biscuits in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday, a police official said.

Rangia police station officer in-charge Premankur Hazarika said the fake gold was recovered from a vehicle that was on the way to neighbouring Tamulpur district.

“Based on a tip-off, a search operation was conducted. We recovered 1.4 kg of fake gold biscuits, in the form of 90 pieces of 10 gm each and 100 pieces of 5 gm each, from a vehicle,” he said.

Three persons – two hailing from Bokajan in Assam, and the third from Rajasthan – have been arrested, the OC said.

The vehicle and three mobile phones have also been seized, he said.

“A case has been registered, and further investigation is on,” Hazarika added. PTI COR SSG SSG NN