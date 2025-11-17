Three held with heroin, painkiller capsules from UP; SUV seized: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three persons, including a 68-year-old woman, from Uttar Pradesh over alleged involvement in drug trafficking, an official said on Monday.

"The action follows a previous recovery of 292 grams of smack (heroin) on September 24. A team had been working on multiple leads and intelligence inputs when the accused were traced in Uttar Pradesh. The trio -- the elderly woman, Mehtab (35) and Zoaib (23) -- were apprehended from the location," the officer said.

During the raid, police recovered 321 grams of heroin, 423 Tramadol (controlled pain medication) capsules weighing 266.49 grams, and a Mahindra Thar SUV.

According to police, the arrested woman has a history of involvement in 19 prior cases under the Delhi Excise Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Mehtab is a habitual offender with 14 criminal cases -- including those of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, snatching, and Arms Act violation -- against him, police said. PTI BM ARB ARB