Three held with heroin, Yaba tablets in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 16 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested and contraband items, including heroin, recovered from their possession in Assam’s Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

“Based on reliable inputs, an anti-narcotics ops was carried out by @karimganjpolice in Patel Nagar area where a vehicle was intercepted and 1,20,000 Yaba Tablets and 537 gms of suspected heroin was recovered,” he said in a post on X.

“The vehicle was coming from a neighbouring state. Three people have been apprehended in this connection. Well done @assampolice,” Sarma said.

Yaba or ‘crazy medicine’ is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. PTI SSG SSG RBT