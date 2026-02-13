Three held with MDMA in coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Feb 13 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly possessing and attempting to sell banned narcotic substance MDMA in coastal Karnataka, police said on Friday.

Based on specific intelligence that drugs procured from Bengaluru were being supplied to the public and students in Ullal limits, a City Crime Branch team intercepted a car near Talapady on February 12, they said.

The accused -- Mustafa Seediyabba (34), Maiyaddi (28) and Mohammed Shifan (28), all residents of Ullal -- were taken into custody, police said.

Police seized 118.13 grams of MDMA valued at about Rs 11.9 lakh, four mobile phones and the car used for transport, taking the total value of seized property to Rs 17.95 lakh.

A case has been registered at Ullal police station under relevant provisions of narcotics law, police said, adding that an investigation is underway to identify others involved in the suspected supply network.

Police said Mustafa has a prior cattle theft case registered at Kankanady Town police station, while Maiyaddi faces an earlier assault case in Ullal jurisdiction. PTI COR AMP KH