Three held with mephedrone worth Rs 81k in Latur, one on the run

Latur, May 23 (PTI) Three persons were arrested allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 81,800 in Latur, a police official said on Friday.

The three, including a woman, were held following a raid at a house in Soot Mill locality on Thursday by a crime branch team, he added.

"We seized 16.36 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 81,800 from them. We also seized other items worth Rs 2.82 lakh used in the peddling network. One person is absconding. All four have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he added. PTI COR BNM