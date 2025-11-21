Three held with meth, heroin worth Rs 41.64 crore in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 21 (PTI) In a major drug haul, the police seized huge quantities of methamphetamine tablets and heroin, valued together at Rs 41.64 crore, in separate operations in the past two days in Mizoram, according to a statement on Friday.

Two Assamese men and a Manipur resident were arrested for possessing the contrabands.

In an operation on Thursday night, a team of CID (Special Branch) seized 49.244 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, also known as YABA, from a 12-wheeler truck on the northeastern outskirts of Aizawl, the police statement said.

Two persons, residents of Hailakandi in Assam, were arrested for possessing the tablets worth Rs. 39.39 crore.

In another operation, Saitual police seized 1.12 kilograms of heroin concealed in 89 soap cases from a car while it was heading towards Aizawl on Friday, it said.

The driver of the car, a resident of Manipur, was arrested for transporting the consignment valued at Rs 2.25 crore, it said.

Further investigation of both cases are underway, the statement added.

On Thursday, the Border Security Force and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized 14.905 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 707 grams of heroin together worth over Rs 26 crore during a joint operation on NH-6 between Seiling and Tuirial near Aizawl. PTI CORR NN