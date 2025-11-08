Three held with narcotics worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone and ganja worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

A team from the Navghar police station in the Mira-Bhayandar area caught Gulzar Mubarak Khan (27), Gourav Sambhaji Suryavanshi (27), and Rashid Rahadullah Ansari (26) with 1,640 gm of ganja worth Rs 24,600 on November 5, an official said.

During interrogation, Khan revealed that he had concealed mephedrone at his residence, following which a search was conducted and contraband worth Rs 3.3 lakh was seized, he said.

The trio have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to trace the source of the drugs and identify their intended customers. PTI COR ARU