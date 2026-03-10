Three held with over 1 kg heroin worth Rs 2 crore in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three people and recovered over one kilogram of heroin worth Rs 2 crore from them, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, with their arrest, they have busted an interstate narcotics syndicate operating between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Faeem Beg (29), Kayum Khan (33) and Amir Khan (28), all residents of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

"The accused were part of a network involved in the manufacture and supply of heroin to Delhi-NCR and several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Shamli and Saharanpur," said the police officer.

Police said the operation was initiated after receiving a tip-off on February 22 that Beg would deliver a consignment of heroin near the Anand Vihar railway underpass in east Delhi. Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap and conducted a raid in the area.

"Beg and Kayum Khan were apprehended near the underpass, and two packets of heroin weighing 101 grams and 601 grams were recovered from their possession," the officer said.

A case was registered, and further investigation was taken up. During interrogation, Beg revealed that he had been sourcing heroin from associates in his native village in Bareilly and supplying it to peddlers operating in Delhi-NCR as well as in Shamli and Saharanpur.

Following the disclosure, the team conducted further raids in Uttar Pradesh and on February 27 arrested Amir Khan. At his instance, an additional 301 grams of heroin were recovered from his family's farmland.

"With this, the total recovery in the case stands over one kilogram of heroin, valued at around Rs 2 crore in the international market," the officer added.

He further said that Amir Khan played a key role in the syndicate and was responsible for procuring heroin from his sources and distributing it through couriers to different cities, including Delhi.

Khan was previously involved in three narcotics-related cases. Kayum Khan, meanwhile, used to procure heroin in bulk from Beg and sell it in the Seemapuri cluster area of northeast Delhi. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members, police added.