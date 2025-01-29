Three held with Rs 5.9 lakh ganja in Thane

Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) Police have seized nearly 30 kg of ganja valued at Rs 5.97 lakh during a special drive against the drugs menace in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested three persons in this connection, officials said.

On Monday, the police spotted a person hiding near the railway tracks at Ayregaon in Kalyan town.

During checking, 7.06 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.4 lakh was recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III Kalyan) Atul Zende told reporters on Tuesday.

The police subsequently arrested the man, identified as Kiran Shah (42), a driver by profession, he said.

On Tuesday, a police team again spotted two persons moving in a suspicious manner near a temple at Chole Gaon and seized from them 22.88 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4.57 lakh, the official said.

The two persons, identified as Sachin More (21) and Sanju Luhar (24), both hailing from Rajasthan, were arrested, he said.

The three accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. PTI COR GK