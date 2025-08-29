Three held with Rs 6 lakh gutka, banned tobacco products in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, Aug 29 (PTI) Three persons were arrested after the police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district recovered gutka and banned tobacco products valued at Rs 6 lakh from them, an official said on Friday.

Acting on inputs, the local crime branch on Thursday searched a tempo parked near a dhaba in the Talasari area.

Gutka and other tobacco products worth Rs 6 lakh were found in the vehicle. Three occupants of the tempo were arrested, the official said.

“A probe is underway to ascertain from where the banned goods were procured and to where they were being transported,” the police said in a release.

The trio has been identified as Mohammad Arjab Jamirul Haq (22), and Dilshad Shamshad Ali (20), both drivers hailing from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Nenaram Chabhuji Gujar (48), a businessman from Rajsamand, Rajasthan. PTI COR NR