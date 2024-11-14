Three held with smack worth over Rs 1 crore in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) The police on Thursday arrested three suspected drug traffickers and seized 1.2 kg of smack from their possession in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, officials said.

In a joint operation, the Dargah Sharif police, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, and the surveillance cell made the arrests from the Chandpura Tiraha area in Bahraich, they said.

"Based on a tip-off, the joint team intercepted and apprehended three individuals at Chandpura Tiraha and seized smack weighing 1.2 kg with an estimated value of more than Rs 1 crore from their possession," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Anand Prasad Kushwaha told reporters.

The police also seized electronic scales, weights, packaging material, and Rs 12,000 in cash from the suspects, Kushwaha said.

The accused have been identified as Shanu (34) and Javed (30) from Barabanki, and Sahadat Ali alias Pehalwan (55) from Bahraich. While Shanu was the primary supplier and Javed acted as a carrier, Sahadat Ali was their distributor, the ASP said.

The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

"Based on the interrogation of the accused, police are trying to trace their distribution network," the officer said.

Both Sahadat Ali and Javed were previously jailed under the NDPS Act, he added.

Notably, Bahraich district shares border with Nepal with a transit point at Rupaidiha. PTI COR KIS ARI