Three held with YABA tablets in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 8 (PTI) Three persons were arrested and 10,000 YABA tablets seized from them in Rangia in Assam's Kamrup district on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Advertisment

The inter-state drug deal was busted by the state police's Special Task Force (STF), he said.

"Based on reliable inputs of an inter-state drug deal, @STFAssam carried out an operation in the wee hours and intercepted a vehicle in Rangia," Sarma wrote on X.

During search of the vehicle, 10,000 YABA tablets were recovered and three people have been apprehended, he added.

YABA tablets are illegal in India as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act. PTI SSG RG