Three high court judges transferred

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Three judges, including one whose posting led to protests by advocates of the Gujarat High Court, were transferred on Tuesday to different high courts.

Their transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium in August.

According to law ministry notifications, while Justice Sandeep Natvarlal Bhatt of the Gujarat High Court has been transferred to the Madhya Pradesh HC, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court stands posted to the Patna High Court.

Another notification said Justice Subhendu Samanta of the Calcutta High Court has been transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

When the top court collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Bhatt, the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHCAA) had resolved to abstain indefinitely from court work to protest the decision. PTI NAB RT