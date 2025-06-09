Three hitmen held in connection with Indore man's murder in Meghalaya

Shillong, Jun 9 (PTI) Three persons, believed to have been hired to murder Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore man who went missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district last month, have been arrested, a senior police official said on Monday.

Meghalaya Director General of Police I Nongrang said Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths arrested the accused from Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

"One accused from Uttar Pradesh and two more persons were held from Indore by Meghalaya Police SIT. The arrested accused have named some more persons. They revealed that the victim's wife had hired them," Nongrang told PTI.

The DGP said the SIT sleuths are continuing the search operation in Madhya Pradesh to nab Raghuvanshi's wife and the remaining others. PTI JOP RUK RUK