Three houses gutted in fire in Himachal village

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 25 (PTI) Three houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Chakmoh village of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, officials said on Monday. However, no casualties were reported in the blaze.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed and the homes of three families gutted in the fire that started late on Sunday in the Badsar area, they said.

Immediately after the blaze started, the villagers started attempting to control it till the fire tenders arrived. While the blaze was brought under control, the three houses were gutted, the officials added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Local MLA Indradutt Lakhanpal reached the spot and assured all possible assistance from the government to the three families. PTI COR BPL SZM