Three houses gutted in J-K’s Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) Three houses were gutted in a major blaze in a remote hilltop village in Ramban district early Sunday, leaving several families homeless, officials said.

However, no casualty was reported in the fire which was reported from Gunz top village of Trigam in Khari tehsil before dawn, the officials said.

They said the fire started from a house and spread to two adjoining houses, mostly made of wood, before the volunteers responded and put off the fire.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, the affected families could not salvage any of their belongings, the officials said, adding the village is located on a hilltop and lacks road connectivity.

Six families were rendered homeless in the incident, the officials said, adding a team of officials have been rushed to take stock of the situation and provide immediate relief to the affected families.

The officials said preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was caused by short-circuit.