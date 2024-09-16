Three IEDs recovered in Naxal-hit Sukma district

Sukma, Sep 16 (PTI) Security personnel on Monday recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from separate locations in Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a senior police official said.

A team of 217th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit C-208 CoBRA battalion recovered two tiffin IEDs, weighing 5 and 3 kg each, during a road security operation (RSO) exercise from two different directions towards its Salatong security camp under Kistaram police station limits, the official said.

Also, personnel of CRPF's D-50 battalion and district force recovered a tiffin IED weighing 8 to 10 kg and placed by Naxalites beneath a road close to Dabbakonta and Pentapad nullah under limits of Chintagufa police station during an area domination exercise, he added.

The recovered IEDs (homemade bombs or destructive devices) were immediately defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), the official said.

Maoists often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division which comprises seven districts, including Sukma. PTI COR RSY