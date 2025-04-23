Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants deported

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The deportation of three Bangladesh nationals apprehended for illegally staying in the national capital was initiated on Tuesday, a Delhi Police official said.

He said they were apprehended on April 15.

The trio was sent to West Bengal after the completion of all codal formalities. They were transported under police escort from New Delhi Railway Station to Howrah.

The deportation was being carried out under the safe custody of the Second Battalion force.

"Upon reaching Howrah, they will be handed over to the Border Security Force, which will take further action and facilitate their transfer to the Bangladesh border," said the official. PTI BM BM RUK RUK