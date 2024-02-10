Three illegal land mutations cancelled in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu on Saturday cancelled a set of three land mutations that were attested in a fraudulent manner, contrary to the provisions of government guidelines, an official spokesman said.

Advertisment

The mutations were related to land in Dhami village in Nagrota tehsil, where ownership rights were conferred to three people under the government order of 1965, which was meant for the rehabilitation of displaced families of 1947, 1965 and 1971, the spokesman said.

Quoting an order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the spokesman said the parties who were accorded the ownership rights were summoned for a hearing, but they failed to appear.

After careful scrutiny of the revenue records and examination of the report submitted by the Tehsildar, the DM concluded that the impugned mutations were illegal and fraudulent, and thus cancelled, the spokesman said.

He said the Nagrota tehsildar was directed to correct the relevant records and submit an action taken report within two days.

He was also asked to share the names of the delinquent officials who entered the impugned mutations in an illegal manner for further necessary action. PTI TAS CK