Three in custody for man's death in Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Apr 27 (PTI) Three persons were detained in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man who was allegedly beaten during a clash here, police said on Sunday.

Those taken into custody have been identified as Ajay Manoj (20), Vijay Manoj (19), and their father Manoj Kumar (49), police said.

In addition, a case has been registered against 15 other unidentified persons.

The victim, Sooraj, a native of Mayanad, near here, sustained serious injuries in the assault allegedly carried out by the three accused on Saturday and died later that night at the Government College Hospital, here, according to police sources.

The alleged assault occurred at Chevayur following a heated argument between two groups of youngsters during a temple festival in the area.

Police sources said that there were other suspected reasons that may have triggered the clash.

Meanwhile, Prathyush, a friend of the deceased Sooraj, claimed that a dispute between seniors and juniors at a local college had led to the altercation.

"The accused had initially been involved in a quarrel with Ashwanth, another friend of Sooraj. They came with the intention of assaulting Ashwanth, and Sooraj was beaten when he tried to intervene and separate them," he told reporters.

Both Ashwanth and Prathyush are students at SNES College, Chathamangalam.

Police sources revealed that Manoj Kumar's children, Vijay and Manoj, had a previous quarrel with Ashwanth, which was resolved. However, they later called Ashwanth again and assaulted him, and Sooraj was attacked while trying to stop them.

Sooraj succumbed to his injuries at the Medical College Hospital, according to police.

Relatives of Sooraj also alleged that the attack was premeditated, claiming the victim was deliberately invited to the temple under the guise of settling local issues.

They accused Manoj Kumar and his two sons of orchestrating the assault for unknown reasons.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. PTI ARM ARM KH