Three in police custody for murdering man in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 28 (PTI) Three men have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man at Velichikkala in this district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Navas, a resident of Chathanazhikathu Veedu, Muttakavau.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday.

According to sources, a quarrel began earlier in the evening when a gang attacked Navas's brother, Nabeel, and his friend, Anas. Later, Navas confronted the attackers, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a violent altercation. During the brawl, one of the assailants drew a knife and stabbed Navas.

"An investigation by Kannanelloor police is underway," said a police officer.

The attackers are believed to have a criminal background, and the police have begun an investigation.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced on social media, shedding light on the sequence of events. PTI ARM TGB KH